China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,378,400 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 2,943,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,784.0 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHPXF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

