China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CSUAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,331. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.2628 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

