China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CSUAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,331. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.2628 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.