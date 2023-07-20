China Vanke Co., Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:CHVKY)

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
China Vanke Stock Performance
CHVKY opened at $0.96 on Thursday. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.
China Vanke Company Profile
