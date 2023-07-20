China Vanke Co., Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:CHVKY)

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

China Vanke Stock Performance

CHVKY opened at $0.96 on Thursday. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

