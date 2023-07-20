Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93). 594,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,409,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.70 ($0.90).

Chrysalis Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.74. The stock has a market cap of £427.91 million and a PE ratio of -68.48.

About Chrysalis Investments

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

