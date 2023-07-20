CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Up 11.7% in June

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHSCP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690. CHS has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCP Free Report ) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

