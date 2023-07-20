CIBC Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$191.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$187.80.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$1.22 on Thursday, reaching C$179.40. 27,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$172.69. The firm has a market cap of C$22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$143.66 and a 1-year high of C$182.14.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.5895264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

