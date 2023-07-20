Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Up 17.4% in June

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,835. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cidara Therapeutics from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 459.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 609,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 606,201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

