Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Lifted by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 4.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $504.98. 64,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.70. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $507.69. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.