Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.
Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.
