Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Citigroup has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,612,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,799,355. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,132,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,114,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

