Citigroup Upgrades Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Buy

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

