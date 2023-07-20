Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

NYSE CFG opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

