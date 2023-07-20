CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Shares Up 0.9%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 20,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 54,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

CleanTech Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 2,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 402,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.