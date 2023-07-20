Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Up 18.9% in June

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,392,083.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,081,954 shares in the company, valued at $129,392,083.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,572,189 shares of company stock worth $168,783,176. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,916 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,805,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,127 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,032.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,067 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.23. 672,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,958. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.17 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWAN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

