Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $154.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58. Clorox has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.