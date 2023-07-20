Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

GLV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 50,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,107. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $63,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.1% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

