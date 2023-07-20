CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,267,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,764,000 after acquiring an additional 290,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

