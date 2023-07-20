CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in UniFirst by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in UniFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in UniFirst by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $153.30 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average of $179.20.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

