CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $650,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 871,579 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,645,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,004,000 after purchasing an additional 860,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

