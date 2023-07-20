CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $562,000 Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 552.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 58,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on POR. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

