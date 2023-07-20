CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $633,000 Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.13. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

