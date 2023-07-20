CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $807,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,063 shares of company stock valued at $8,771,007. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

