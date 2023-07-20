CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $911,000 Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 175.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.88.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.20%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

