CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $929,000 Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Columbus McKinnon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

