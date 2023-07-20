CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,059 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,148,000 after acquiring an additional 493,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,059,000 after acquiring an additional 260,312 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,366,000 after acquiring an additional 282,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of D opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on D. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

