CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 207,600 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 52,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,807. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

