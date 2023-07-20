Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Up 21.2% in June

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,171. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COCP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

