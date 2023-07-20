Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Up 21.2% in June

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,171. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
