Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Lifted by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cognex by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $58.58 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.