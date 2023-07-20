Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 638,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 412,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 24.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 685,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 937,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth $142,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,726. The company has a market capitalization of $335.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.50. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

