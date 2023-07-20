Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Up 20.3% in June

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.9 %

CNS traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.37. 259,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,572. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.47%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

