Columbia Banking System’s (COLB) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

