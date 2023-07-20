Community Capital Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Community Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Alpine Income Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, CEO John P. Albright bought 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,191.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,191.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,436.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $111,982. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINE shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of PINE opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

