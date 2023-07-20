Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) vs. CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Financial Review

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CapStar Financial and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapStar Financial 23.57% 9.89% 1.11% Community Trust Bancorp 29.94% 12.92% 1.49%

Dividends

CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CapStar Financial pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CapStar Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapStar Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CapStar Financial and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CapStar Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 27.86%. Given CapStar Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CapStar Financial is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CapStar Financial and Community Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapStar Financial $119.88 million 2.46 $39.02 million $1.59 8.81 Community Trust Bancorp $255.66 million 2.64 $81.81 million $4.56 8.23

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CapStar Financial. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CapStar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats CapStar Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, PPP, and other loans, as well as business term loans, home equity loans, and equipment financing and lines of credit to small and medium sized businesses. In addition, it offers telephone and online banking, and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

