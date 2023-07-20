Compass Point Boosts Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target to $4.50

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Compass Point from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 143.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Bitfarms stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $405.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 186.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 29.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

