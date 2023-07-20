CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Update

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days. Approximately 27.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of CMPO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 126,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $563.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.82. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 46.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 20.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

