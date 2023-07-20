Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,198.98

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2,198.98 and last traded at $2,125.00, with a volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,141.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNSWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,018.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,868.86.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 60.04%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

