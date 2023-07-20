Contrasting ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) and ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and ALIOF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -112.53% -1,077.82% -60.44% ALIOF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Smart for Life and ALIOF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 ALIOF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Smart for Life currently has a consensus target price of $400.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59,897.00%. Given Smart for Life’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than ALIOF.

61.0% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart for Life and ALIOF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million 0.05 -$29.98 million ($23.93) -0.03 ALIOF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ALIOF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart for Life.

Summary

Smart for Life beats ALIOF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About ALIOF

Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm engages in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

