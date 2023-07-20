Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Financial Comparison

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Amerigo Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.76 $24.58 million $0.09 21.16 Amerigo Resources $168.05 million 1.18 $4.37 million ($0.02) -60.00

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Amerigo Resources. Amerigo Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 7.31% -8.02% -3.71% Amerigo Resources -1.31% -1.77% -0.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Amerigo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Amerigo Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Copper Mountain Mining and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50 Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.64, suggesting a potential upside of 38.66%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Amerigo Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. Copper Mountain Mining Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. As of June 20, 2023, Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Hudbay Minerals Inc.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

