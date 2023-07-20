Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.26 or 0.00031101 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $89.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00046198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

