Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 949,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Couchbase Stock Performance
Shares of Couchbase stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 431,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,802. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $756.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.35.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $80,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,665,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,882,798.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $80,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 440,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,612 shares of company stock worth $765,996 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Couchbase by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Couchbase
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.