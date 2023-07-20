Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 949,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 431,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,802. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $756.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $80,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,665,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,882,798.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $80,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 440,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,612 shares of company stock worth $765,996 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Couchbase by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

