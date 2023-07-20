Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,668 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Coursera worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coursera by 43.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COUR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $382,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 953,285 shares in the company, valued at $13,031,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coursera news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $871,324.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,081,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,138,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $382,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 953,285 shares in the company, valued at $13,031,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,844 shares of company stock worth $9,970,089. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

