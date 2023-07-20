Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $251.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

