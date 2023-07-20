Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $112.37 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

