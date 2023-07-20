Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $665.46 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $89.07.

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

