Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,248 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $524,459,000 after buying an additional 5,995,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

