Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $51.94 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

