Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

