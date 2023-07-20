CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 66,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 23,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,779. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

