CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 66,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 23,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,779. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.