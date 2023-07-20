CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 66,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CPS Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 23,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,779. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
