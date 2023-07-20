Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Shares Up 2.1%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.39. 66,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 225,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Creative Medical Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.30. On average, equities analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

About Creative Medical Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.