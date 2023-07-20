Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Shares Up 2.1%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.39. 66,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 225,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.30. On average, equities analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

