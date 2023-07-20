Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Shares Up 2.1%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.39. 66,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 225,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Creative Medical Technology Trading Up 2.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.
Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.30. On average, equities analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology
About Creative Medical Technology
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Medical Technology
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.