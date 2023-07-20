Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 29.0% in June

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 732,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,224. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.07.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
